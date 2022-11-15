This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.

Wayne Smith/Unsplash

Peddler's Village Holiday is located in the town of New Hope and transforms into a winter wonderland each year. This charming old-fashioned village is full of plenty festive holiday cheer and will feature more than one million dazzling lights, holiday treats, and family-friendly activities and events.

The magical lights will turn on this week on Friday, November 18th to commemorate the start of the holiday season. The holiday village will then remain open until January 9th.

Peddler's Village/Unsplash

The village is comprised of over 65 specialty shops and boutiques. There is also a wide range of restaurants from fine dining to casual. Stroll through the enchanted village while sipping a delightful holiday drink. You'll also find a 1920s carousel, arcade, and magnificent display of gingerbread houses.

Lexi Malone/Unsplash

Santa Claus himself is also known to visit the village for a variety of events that include the breakfast at Cock 'n Bull on select mornings and at certain times of the day on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The village is free to attend and parking is also free. To learn more about Peddler's Village Holiday in New Hope, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA 18931.