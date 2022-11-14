Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia

There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.

Known as the nation's horse and hunt capital, Middleburg is a small town in northern Virginia with a population of just over 600 people and although it is tiny, this vibrant town is jam-packed with beauty. Middleburg is a wonderful place to visit any time of the year but it truly comes alive during the holidays.

Ellen Casertano/Unsplash

Middleburg's downtown area looks like it was taken straight from a Hallmark movie. Here you'll find small mom-and-pop shops with store windows decorated in festive garland, historic inns, and plenty of cozy coffee shops. If you're planning on spending a weekend in this idyllic town be sure to book a stay at the beautiful Red Fox Inn and Tavern–one of the most historic taverns in the entire country. During the holiday season, the inn offers a bourbon and bbq buffet.

Sarah Adams/Unsplash

One can't miss event that takes place here every year is the exciting Christmas parade. The festivities will begin on December 3rd this year with a town tree lighting complete with holiday carols. On Saturday, the parade will feature horses and lots of doggies.

George Watkins/Unplash

To learn more about the wonderful town of Middleburg and all of the things to do and see there, be sure to check out their official site for tourism located here.

Address: Middleburg, VA 20117, USA.