This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.

Diego Alvarez/Unsplash

Whether it is good or bad, everyone in the country seems to have an opinion on New Jersey. So it comes as no surprise that a recent article published by Travel.Alot.Com has dubbed one NJ building in particular as one of the absolute ugliest in America.

Coming in at number 18, the American Dream mall in East Rutherford has been named the ugliest building in the state. The article goes on to describe the exterior as a "nightmare."

Matt Koch/Unsplash

If you haven't already seen, the American Dream is a massive white building located just off I-95 in Bergen County. The concept has undergone much scrutiny in recent years and has been described as a very expensive failure that will make congestion in the Garden State worse than it already is.

Whether you love it or hate it, the American Dream remains one of the most iconic malls opened in the country in recent years. Do you think this mall is one of New Jersey's ugliest buildings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Address: 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073