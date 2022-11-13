This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

They might not look like much from the outside but once you step inside, you’re in for a real culinary treat.

Ben Swimmer/Unsplash

Casey's Diner in Natick is one of those places. Located on Sout Avenue just off Main Street, this unassuming diner is so tiny it can be easy to miss at first. But don't judge this book by its cover, Casey's is a long-standing community staple that's been open for decades and they have some of the most infamous breakfast plates, burgers, and hot dogs in the state.

Kyle Knapp/Unsplash

A visit to this small eatery is a lot like taking a step back in time. Inside you'll find an old-fashioned wooden counter with metal stools, vintage signage, and a tiled floor that hasn't changed since its opening back in 1922.

MZ/Unsplash

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner but the real star of the show here is the infamous steamed hot dogs. This must try menu item is prepared fresh right in front of you. The steamed cooking method allows for the flavor to lock in and makes the hot dog extra tender. You'll notice that these hot dogs are a little paler than grilled dogs, but the flavor is very intense.

Robert Smith/Unsplash

Order yours the classic way or topped with mustard and celery salt. Complement your order with one of their many delicious slices of pies and you've got yourself the ultimate meal for under 10 bucks.

Casey's is open every day of the week from 8 am until 8 pm. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, they open later at 11 am. To learn more about Casey's Diner and all their menu offerings, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 36 South Ave, Natick, MA 01760.