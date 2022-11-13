North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.

Willis Observatory/Unsplash

Bakersville, North Carolina looks and feels like any ordinary small town. Known as the gateway to Roan Mountain and one of the most beautiful areas along the Appalachian Trail, Bakersville actually has another claim to fame. The town is home to the world's only official UFO Landing Pad. It can be found on the campus of Willis Observatory.

Willis Observatory is a privately owned astronomical observatory with a mission to learn, educate, and inspire. It also features an area in which the public can observe the night sky through high-powered telescopes. The observatory here has a few telescopes that can turn what appears to be an ordinary dark night to the naked eye into a truly magical star show. The property also comes complete with a fire pit to warm keep you warm on cooler nights.

Willis Observatory/Unsplash

The soft grassy patch of land here is designed to protect an alien spacecraft upon landing, hence the sign. Although it may seem like a joke at first glance, the nearby town of Spruce Pine actually hosts an annual Alien Festival and there are more UFO sightings in Spruce Pine and Mitchell County than anywhere else in North Carolina. In fact, North Carolina made the list of top 10 UFO hot spots in all of the U.S. so it only makes sense to build a UFO landing pad here.

As for aliens, so far, there have been no reports of landings on the Willis Observatory's official UFO Landing Pad.

Learn more about Willis Observatory and it's one-of-a-kind UFO Landing Pad be sure to check out their official site here

What do you think? Do you believe there’s life outside of planet Earth? Let us know your thoughts.

Address: Willis Observatory, 1456 Bear Creek Rd, Bakersville, NC 28705, USA.