This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride through the Great Smoky Mountains. Keep reading to learn more.

Mackenzie Abley/Unsplash

The Polar Express train ride is a truly magical experience that the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad features each year. Each train ride is approximately 75 minutes long and leaves from the historic Bryson City Depot.

Each train will journey through the quiet forest before making a stop at the North Pole where Santa himself will be waiting. Guests will get to enjoy delicious hot cocoa and a treat while listening and reading along with the Polar Express story. Santa will then board the train and greet each child before presenting them each with a special gift, their very own sleigh bell. Plenty of Christmas carols will be sung as the train heads back to the Bryson City Depot.

Chris Estes/Unsplash

As of right now, there are still plenty of dates available in November and December to book your trip. Tickets range from $77 to $51 per adult to $52 to $35 per child passenger.

To learn more about the railroad and all of the wonderful passenger trains they offer, be sure to check the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad's official site here. For all updates and announcements, be sure to follow their Facebook page here.

Address: Bryson City Depot- 45 Mitchell St, Bryson City, NC 28713.