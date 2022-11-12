This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Sydney Pry/Unsplash

A small village home to just over 800 people, Sister Bay is a scenic destination located along Green Bay in northern Door County. This must-see town is filled with show-stopping views, eclectic shops, and cozy lakeside charm.

Reece Mathers/Unsplash

As the article points out, there are a few iconic attractions here that you'd be hard-pressed to miss out on. From the Scandinavian-style Dörr Hotel to the super old-fashioned Bowl and Supper Club–Sister Bay has so much to offer.

Bradley Rollo/Unsplash

Other notable mentions include the farm tour at the Door County Creamery to sample and taste cheeses all the while being surrounded by a pastoral backdrop of goats. Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik also features a grass roof complete with these happy grazing creatures on top.

A trip to Sister Bay is definitely a one-of-a-kind trip that we believe everyone in the country should experience at least once. Have you ever been to Sister Bay? Do you think it's worthy of this title? Let us know in the comments.

To learn more about Sister Bay, be sure to check their official site for tourism out here.