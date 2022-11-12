The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.

Sarah Darkella/Unsplash

Suburban Park was once a charming amusement park that opened back in 1895. It was built by the Hartford Suburban Trolley Line as the last stop along its route between Hartford and Unionville. Amusement parks like this were created back then to attract more customers to the trolley's transportation services.

Cinzia Orsina/Unsplash

At its peak, the park was home to several grassy fields for picnics, a lake for swimming, a dance hall, a merry-go-round, and a food pavilion. The park was a fun family destination that was unfortunately short-lived. Due to financial issues, Suburban Park ceased operations permanently in the year 1905, just 10 years after opening. The park has sat abandoned and decaying ever since.

Anthony Works/Unsplash

Over the 20th century, the land changed ownership several times. Finally, in 1999 the park was sold to the town of Farmington for $1.56 million dollars but a grassroots campaign created by the residents of Farmington prevented the town from turning the abandoned site into a housing development.

Today, the abandoned amusement park remains a natural, untouched space for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to explore. The trails that pass through the park cross over many old structures including an underground storage cellar.

Korenza Manfredi/Unsplash

To learn more about Suburban Park and plan your visit, be sure to check out this official self-walking tour map online.

Address: Park Pond Place, Park Pond Pl, Farmington, CT 06085, USA.