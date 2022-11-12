Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Shop

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Cape May County, you might just want to visit.

Nestled in the southernmost tip of NJ, Winterwood Gift and Christmas Shoppe is New Jersey's largest Christmas store that got its start back in 1978. This beloved staple actually has 3 locations in Cape May County including Rio Grande, Wildwood, and Cape May.

Ellen Howell/Unsplash

One of their largest and most beautiful stores can be found along Route 9 in Rio Grande. This lovely building is a charming white and red Colonial-era home complete with festive decorations, a mantel that was carved by a Revolutionary war soldier, and even a resident ghost “Hester”!

Lou Golato/Unsplash

This sprawling store is filled with everything from Santa suits to nativities, lawn decorations, Christmas trees, ornaments, lights, and plenty of unique gifts and collectibles. The store also features a lot of fun New Jersey themed goodies made by local artists.

Winterwood/Unsplash

A must-visit for any Christmas lover, you could easily spend hours wandering through this massive store. The best time to begin a visit to Winterwood Gift and Christmas Shoppe would be mid-November To ensure the store is open before you plan your trip, give them a call.

To learn more about Winterwood and some of the merchandise they sell, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 3137 US-9, Rio Grande, NJ 08242.