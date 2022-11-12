This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Delaware. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which DE diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.

Randy Smith/Unsplash

The clear winner? Metro Diner in Newark–a local diner chain featured on The Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Voted the best diner and best breakfast in Delaware, Metro has everything you look for in a diner; a convenient location near highways and main roads, incredibly friendly service, that classic vintage diner feel, and fantastic food known for its massive portions.

J Carey/Unsplash

Patrons flock to this long-standing staple for its consistently delicious food and the best thing about diners is that their menu is always filled with classic comfort foods at an affordable price. Metro is no exception. Beloved favorites include the chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, turkey dinner, pot pie, and scrapple.

Metro Diner is open 7 days a week from 8 am until 8 pm. To learn more about Metro Diner and their menu, be sure to visit their official website here.

Have you ever been to Metro Diner? What Delaware Diner do you think is number 1? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 4601 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713.