This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Today, bakeries are celebrated for their authentic old-school style and fresh offerings from cookies to cakes.

Evan Wilson/Unsplash

Pennsylvania is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Essen Bakery in Philly is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it's no wonder this beautiful eatery found its way into this article. Other notable mentions included Balthazar Bakery in New Jersey and Levain Bakery in NYC.

Located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of Passyunk Square in south Philly, Essen got its start back in 2016. The small Jewish bakery has garnered national attention over chef and owner Tova du Plessis who beat Bobby Flay in a Food Network competition. Her talents and love for baking have contributed greatly to her success.

Rajeev Thomas/Unsplash

Designed to feel like a cozy escape from the city, Essen features a charming white brick exterior, old-school tile floors, and a sleek glass case filled with everything from freshly baked breads, to pies, pastries, and bagels.

C M/Unsplash

The bakery is most loved for its Jewish staples like challah bread and chocolate rugelach but you can also find fun and innovative treats here like their homemade guava pop tarts or a savory sweet corn, scallion, and jalapeño croissant.

This must-visit deli is open every day of the week except Tuesday from 8:30 am until 3 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here or Instagram page here.

Address: 1437 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147.