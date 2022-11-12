These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut

The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.

The article published earlier this year highlights the best pancakes in all 50 states and the winner for Connecticut is Westport's The Cottage.

The Cottage is a cozy elegant restaurant located right on Route 1 in Westport. The restaurant is known for its authentic fine dining experience sans pretentious atmosphere. Since its opening in 2015, The Cottage has found much success within the Fairfield County community and has recently opened another location in the town of Greenwich.

The article points out that the only time you can score these delicious pancakes is during brunch hours from 11:30 am until 2:30 pm on Sundays only. They're known for their particularly thick and fluffy texture. Each pancake is homemade and topped with a generous amount of fresh blueberry jam, toasted almonds, and powdered sugar.

These decadent breakfast treats are offered at $13 a pop. Their brunch menu also features a caramelized brioche french toast, duck confit hash, a breakfast burger, and hot fudge peanut butter sundae. The next time you're looking to indulge in a delicious brunch, be sure to check out this one-of-a-kind restaurant.

To learn more about The Cottage and all of its other menu offerings, be sure to check out its official site located here.

Address: 256 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880.