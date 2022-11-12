This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country

Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.

Carol Simmons/Unsplash

Take Daily Donuts for example. This simple donut shop is seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Step inside and you'll be transported to a cozy bakery with a homey feel. Daily Donuts is known for its insanely good made-from-scratch pastries. Keep reading to learn more.

Fred A./Unsplash

Located in between the cities of Greensboro and Durham, it can be easy to overlook the small city of Graham but we promise its worth a trip from any corner of the state to experience the mouth-watering selection of baked goods from delicious breakfast sandwiches to fresh cannolis, danishes, and donuts found at Daily.

Dana Blackburn/Unsplash

The donuts here are made from scratch daily. Overnight, the owners roll and cut the dough by hand. They are then fried and glazed. At 5:30 am each morning, customers begin to line up for their orders.

There is a super wide variety of donuts here so it can sometimes be overwhelming trying to pick out just one donut. There's always the option to order a dozen and we highly recommend it. Some of the most beloved menu items include the original glaze, maple bacon, and apple fritters. You always have the option to fully customize your donut with their homemade fillings. If you're feeling really crazy, you can even choose to have your donut filled with multiple fillings.

Sheryon Rogers/Unsplash

Daily Donuts is open every day of the week except Monday from 6 am until 5 pm. To learn more about their menu, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1067 S Main St, Graham, NC 27253.