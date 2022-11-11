Mifflinburg, PA

This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Travel Maven

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.

Andre Ouellet/Unsplash

The Christkindl Market was started 33 years ago in the central PA town of Mifflinburg. The multi-day festival is an ode to the old German Christmas market traditions and spans 2 and a half blocks. Each year, the festival honors a particular story or culturally significant icon from a city in Germany or Austria. This year, the theme of the market will be Munich–the capital city of Germany.

Starting on Thursday, December 8th, and running until Saturday, December 10th from morning until night, this indoor and outdoor market will offer over 100 unique vendors selling everything from one-of-a-kind gifts to food. It is known as one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state.

Emma Smith/Unsplash

Highlights will include food from Gable House Bakery, Patti's Potato Pancakes, Frank and Burger Haus, and authentic German and local beers. You'll also have the chance to shop unique handmade items from paintings to jewelry from local artists.

David Cornwell/Unsplash

Admission to the market is completely free but donations are always welcome and appreciated. To learn more about the wonderful Mifflinburg Christmas Market, be sure to visit their official site here. For all updates and announcements, you can follow their official Facebook page here.

Address: 401 Market St, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.

