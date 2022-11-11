This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.

Erin Lowe/Unsplash

The writers at Thrillist get that and that's precisely why they've published this article that highlights small towns across America that are so worthy of a visit. For New York, the town of Woodstock won the title as the must-visit small town. Keep reading to learn more.

Nestled within the Catskills region in eastern New York, the town of Woodstock is so much more than the infamous festival that was named after it. This unique town is full of charm and character that make it worthy of a road trip from every corner of the state.

Start your day off at the eclectic Mud Club–a brightly painted barn that feels like a rock and garden oasis. The eatery sells fresh homemade bagels, pastries, and coffee. Next, you're going to want to pop inside the dozens of unique shops that sell everything from Grateful Dead tees to Woodstock memorabilia, vintage records, clothing, candles, and rare antiques. Woodstock's downtown area is easy to navigate sans car which makes for an incredibly relaxing afternoon stroll that could easily turn into a day-long event–there are simply so many stores here.

End your night at one of the town's many gorgeous restaurants. From noodle bars to stunning boutique restaurants like Silvia or Good Night. Both owned and operated by the same family, these trendy restaurants will have you feeling like you've been whisked away to Montauk or the Hamptons.

For those feeling adventurous, grab after-dinner drinks back at the Mud Club which transforms into a vibey disco bar and lounge at night.

To learn more about Woodstock and all of the amazing things to experience here, be sure to visit their official site for tourism here.