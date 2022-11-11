Visit the Most Festive Christmas Town in Iowa

There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Iowa, Keokuk.

Nestled in the southeastern corner of the state along the scenic Mississippi River, Keokuk is the place to be for the holidays. The festive displays in this city are simply unbeatable and will be available to view starting at the end of this month, keep reading to learn more.

Fadi Salam/Unsplash

The City of Christmas at Rand Park got its start back in 1989 with what was known as "Toyland" The sprawling village contained a Santa's Workshop, a Nativity Scene, and an International Christmas Display throughout the month of December. Today, the beloved tradition has grown immensely.

Now, nearly 20,000 vehicles pass through Rand Park each year to catch a glimpse of this magical winter wonderland. This year the park will feature over 150 light displays and over one million Christmas lights.

Kelly Gaston/Unsplash

Make sure to take your time and visit as many times as you'd like so you can really enjoy it. There's no better way to get into the Christmas spirit with family.

The City of Christmas Display of Lights at Rand Park will begin the night of Thanksgiving at 6 pm and will then be open 7 days a week from 5 pm to 10 pm until December 23rd. The light display will be open all night on Christmas Eve.

To learn more about this display, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1401 Stripe St, Keokuk, IA 52632.