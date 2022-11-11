This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.

The Polar Express Train ride is a magical experience that the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad features each year. Each train ride is approximately 75 minutes long and leaves from the beautiful Rockside Station in Independence, Ohio.

Phil Turner/Unsplash

There are actually several holiday adventures offered throughout the entire month of November and December. From a Christmas cocktails ride to a holiday-themed dinner train–the railroad truly has something for everyone to enjoy. As of right now, most holiday themed excursions are sold out but there are still some Christmas Caboose Rides available.

Christmas Caboose Ride Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad/Unsplash

The Christmas Caboose Ride is a cozy and festive ride through the North Pole. Passengers will be able to enjoy a hot cocoa bar, cookies, and commemorative mugs to take home. Tickets cost $50 a person and are free for guests 2 and under. To learn more about this excursion, visit this page.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad/Unsplash

To learn more about the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad and all of the amazing passenger trips they offer, be sure to check their official site here. For all updates and announcements, you can follow their Facebook page here.

Address: Rockside Station- 7900 Old Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131.