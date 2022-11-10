This Small Kansas Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Kansas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunflower State? It appears that Kansas' small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Dodge City is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Evan Peters/Unsplash

This unique town is jam-packed with things to see and experience. Dodge City was inspired by the Wild West and was once a frontier cow town. Surprisingly, it still maintains that rich history today. This must-see city is located about 150 miles west of Wichita in southwest Kansas.

Sean Connors/Unsplash

While there are plenty of modern-day pleasures to indulge in while you're here–like enjoying a brew at the region's very first brewpub or devouring a juicy steak at Prime on the Nine. There are far more fascinating routes you can take while here to soak in a more authentic and unique experience.

A trip to the Boot Hill Museum is a must, as the article points out. Here, you'll be able to see a diverse collection of Wild West artifacts, enjoy old-time saloons, and reenactments of cowboy shootouts.

Getúlio Moraes/Unsplash

For a real trip back in time, plan a visit to the city’s only dinner theater. Depot Theater is housed inside a historic red-brick building from 1898 and puts on entertaining performances like “Steel Magnolias” to accompany your meal.

Dodge City is a real one-of-a-kind destination that we think everyone in the country should visit at least once. To learn more about the city and all of the different things to do here, be sure to check out their official site for tourism here.