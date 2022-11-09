Big Spring, TX

This Texas Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country

There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.

The online publication has scoured the country for the best and most festive communities that come alive during the holidays and Big Spring has come in at number 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fR1xp_0j4lin6H00
Billy Bowling/Unsplash

Often referred to as the Light Poinsettia Capital of Texas, Big Spring is the place to be for the holidays. Nestled within the scenic foothills of west Texas, the city comes alive as the holidays approach. You can expect plenty of festive sights including a Christmas parade, incredible light displays, a Christmas tree forest, and a visit from Santa Claus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHHaD_0j4lin6H00
Hotel SettlesFrank Hillson/Unsplash

Start your journey off at Hotel Settles, a historic luxury hotel built in 1930. This stunning building goes all out come Christmas time. Its lobby features a dazzling chandelier surrounded by tinsel, ornaments, and a massive Christmas tree–the perfect place to take great family holiday photos.

Along its Main Street, Big Spring's many shops and boutiques will also get into the holiday spirit during their Sip and Shop in December. Throughout the evening, stores will stay open later and offer special deals and hot chocolate, cider, and some adult beverages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14e76i_0j4lin6H00
Big Spring Christmas Parade/Unsplash

One event that cannot be missed is the Big Spring Christmas Parade which will take place this year on Saturday, December 3rd. The theme for parade floats this year will be the past, present, and future.

To learn more about the town of Big Spring and its event calendar this year, be sure to visit its official site here.

