Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.

Nestled just outside of Philly, Christmas Wonderland is located in the town of Levittown and is Pennsylvania's largest locally-owned Christmas shop. The store is known for its incredibly unique Christmas gifts and decorations you won't find at big box retailers like Wal-Mart. Keep reading to learn more.

Christmas Wonderland/Unsplash

This sprawling store transforms from a Halloween superstore to a dazzling Christmas wonderland each year during the month of November. Here you'll find everything from Santa suits, to nativities, lawn decorations, Christmas trees, ornaments, lights, and plenty of unique gifts and collectibles. According to their website, 80% of the merchandise sold here cannot be found at any chain store.

Christmas Wonderland/Unsplash

A must-visit for any Christmas lover, you could easily spend hours wandering through this massive store. The best time to begin a visit to Christmas Wonderland would be mid-November as the store is still transitioning from Halloween to Christmas. To ensure the store is open before you plan your trip, give them a call.

For the best possible selection, plan your trip for no later than December 10th as the store is a popular destination and merchandise tends to sell fast. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 8520 New Falls Rd showroom b, Levittown, PA 19054.