This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.

Cameron Keenan/Unsplash

The settlement was first known as "Camp Washington" or "Washingtonville", and some of the very first Chinese laborers arriving in California in 1849 resettled here. The area then began to be called the Chinese Camp. At its peak, the town contained many houses, a doctor's office, a church, a graveyard, a general store, a gas station, and over 5,000 Chinese immigrants lived here.

Laura Smith/Unsplash

Like many ghost towns of the 1850s, when mining became a less lucrative industry at the end of the gold rush, many residents left town. No one can really know for sure, however, why absolutely everyone eventually abandoned the Chinese Camp.

Today, the community lies in vacant ruins slowly being reclaimed by nature. The Tree-of-Heaven is a distinct plant that grows here like a weed, brought over from Asia by Chinese immigrants. Many of the buildings here are shrouded in the plant.

Fran D./Unsplash

There are many old historic buildings to explore here including the St. Francis Xavier Church, the oldest church in Tuolomne county. Much of the old cemetery is still intact as well. There are numerous rumors of hauntings and paranormal activity surrounding this area.

David Berry/Pexels

Regardless of its eerie nature, this is a fascinating slice of American history that makes for an incredible day trip in California. To learn more, check out this site here.

Address: Chinese Camp, California, 95327.