Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.

Cate Soler/Unsplash

The German Christmas Market of New Jersey is an annual tradition started in 2001 and held every year along the scenic Lake Mohawk in Augusta. This charming area is lovely year-round but it truly comes alive with holiday spirit during the month of December.

Starting on Friday, December 2nd, and running until Sunday, December 4th from 10 am until 9 pm, this indoor and outdoor market will offer over 100 unique vendors selling everything from one-of-a-kind gifts to food. It is known as the best and biggest holiday market in the state.

Greg Haskell/ Unsplash

Highlights will include food from Apple Ridge Farms, Brick and Brew Pizza, Krakus Deli, and the infamous German Market hot pretzels. You'll also have the chance to shop unique handmade items from paintings to jewelry from local artists.

Amber Dowty/Unsplash

Tickets for guests ages 13 and up will cost $10 at the door and can be purchased online for just $8. All ticket proceeds are donated to local Sussex County charities.

To learn more about this wonderful Christmas market, be sure to visit their official site here. For all updates and announcements, you can follow their official Facebook page here.

Address: Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd, Augusta, NJ 07822.