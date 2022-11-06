This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.

Located just off I-75 in Cobb County, Cobb Antique is just a 25 minute drive from Atlanta. This incredible mall is housed inside a plain building in a strip mall that doesn't look like much from the outside but we promise that the inside will blow you away.

Lori Terry/Unsplash

Cobb Antique Mall spans a whopping 46,000 square feet and features over 100 antique dealers. Vendor items are organized in a well-lit space so walking through this mall is a breeze. However, while the rows of aisles are easy to navigate, visitors have reported that even though they spent hours here, they were still not able to see everything due to the massive size of this store.

Alexis Langston/Unsplash

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage record players, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 1800s.

Lori Terry/Unsplash

Even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to Cobb Antique Mall is a lot like visiting a museum. A trip here is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Cobb Antique is open every day of the week from 10 am until 6 pm. On Sundays, the mall is open from 12 pm until 6 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.