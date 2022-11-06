There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake

If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.

Located west of Baltimore and about a mile north of Patapsco Valley State Park's McKeldin area, the reservoir is owned by the City of Baltimore Department of Public Works. The reservoir was created in the 1950s to provide a new body of water large enough to support the rapidly expanding population of Baltimore and the surrounding areas. What most people don't know however is that underneath these seemingly calm waters lies an old town that was drowned to create it.

Abby Waters/Unsplash

The village of Oakland Mill was once a thriving community that was home to about 150 people, many of which worked at the nearby Woolen Mill that opened back in 1915. At its peak, the town was home to a church, school, community center, bowling alley, silent movie theater, and about 60 rental homes for mill workers.

Baltimore Historical Society/Unsplash

Abruptly, during the 1940s, the townspeople were forced to relocate by the new owner who planned on dynamiting the town to begin construction on the new reservoir. Residents petitioned for years to have their homes, businesses, and historic cemeteries spared from the flood but they ultimately lost this battle to the state. The town of Oakland Mill was eventually completely submerged underwater by the year 1954.

David Heise/Unsplash

It took years for all the remaining structures to be fully covered by the reservoir but sometimes, if the water line sinks low enough, you can still see piles of stone that were once a part of this lost town.

