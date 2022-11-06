This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.

Jeanne Leong/Unsplash

Located in Cambridge, Henrietta's Table is a small and cozy restaurant located inside the Charles Hotel that got its start over 20 years ago. The restaurant has become known for its fresh and honest farm to table ingredients and absolutely amazing brunch spread.

Every Saturday and Sunday, Henrietta's Table transforms into a full all-you-can-eat experience complete with a sprawling buffet table filled with delicious home cooked food. This spread features a full raw bar, made-to-order omelets, hot entrees, waffle station, a spread of fresh cheeses and bagels, and unlimited coffee, tea, and juices.

And we cannot forget about dessert. Henrietta's serves up a diverse and unique range of options that includes bread pudding, cake, pie, cheesecakes, compote, sorbet and a variety of ice cream flavors.

This buffet is offered at $55 a person. Other dining options include a three course brunch offered at just $35 a person, and the option to order a la carte.

Henrietta's Table is open for brunch from 12 pm until 3 pm on the weekends, to learn more about the restaurant and their menu offerings, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 1 Bennett St, Cambridge, MA 02138.