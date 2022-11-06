These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana

The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.

This recently published article highlights the best pancakes in all 50 states and the winner for Indiana is Milktooth in Indianapolis.

Jay F./Unsplash

Milktooth is a hip modern diner that's housed inside a former garage. The restaurant was opened back in 2014. In just one year since opening, Milktooth garnered a high level of local and national attention. It was even chosen as one of the 10 best new restaurants in the United States by Bon Appetit.

Jana Petersen/Unsplash

Every breakfast and brunch lover in Indiana needs to experience this innovative and delicious menu at least once. Chef Jonathan Brooks demonstrates so much attention to detail and his eye-catching plates are definitely worth the drive from any corner of the state.

While almost everything on this menu is incredible, the real star of the show here is the restaurant's delicious Dutch baby pancakes, an ever-evolving plate. These pancakes feature a puffy, pastrylike base using a specialty pancake batter. They are then topped off with seasonal ingredients. The restaurant’s two most-current iterations include both a sweet and savory option — a tea-infused honey, pear, and plum jam-topped pancake and a kale, garlic cream, parmesan, pecorino, and truffle sausage pancake.

Milktooth is open Friday through Monday from 10 am until 3 pm. To learn more about the restaurant and menu offerings, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 534 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203.