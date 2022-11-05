This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Lucky for us, Arkansas is filled with these types of eateries. From tiny family-owned cafes to hole-in-the-wall joints that will take you back in time, keep reading to find out more about this middle-of-nowhere general store that is so worth the drive.

Allie Caruso/Unsplash

Located off Highway 5 in Benton, the Olde Crow General Store has some of the freshest farm-to-table meals in Arkansas. They sell a variety of produce, meats, groceries, desserts, and some of the best sandwiches you'll ever try.

Mackenzie Hartmier/Unsplash

Inside this charming old-fashioned store, you'll find a small deli counter. On the menu, you'll find 10 craft sandwich options and they are far from ordinary. Each sandwich is made with very special attention to ingredients.

By far one of the most popular options is the Rubicon, a sandwich named in honor of the local community. The Rubicon is a thick marble rye sandwich filled with shaved pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and the cafe's special craft Rubicon sauce. Each sandwich is toasted to perfection and sold with a side of fries.

Crystal Peacock/Unsplash

Their menu is also filled with other classics like grilled cheese, BLTs, and a spicy Cuban. Be sure to save room for dessert too. Olde Crow serves some pretty delicious homemade pies.

No matter what you decide to order, you're guaranteed some of the freshest and the best food around. So the next time you're on a road trip and find yourself out near Benton, make sure to give Olde Crow a try.

The cafe sells craft sandwiches from 11 am until 4:30 pm Tuesday through Friday and 11 am until 2:30 pm on Saturdays. To learn more and check out their menu, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.