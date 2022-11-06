This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Maryland is a Must Visit

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at the Penn Alps Restaurant in Grantsville. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Peter Pinkham/Unsplash

Nestled in the town of Grantsville, Penn Alps is just a 5-minute drive from the Pennsylvania border in northern Maryland. Here you'll find historic buildings, antique shops, tons of locally owned restaurants, and one of the best Amish restaurants you will find in the state.

Penn Alps is set inside a beautifully restored log cabin. It is situated between a 1797 gristmill and a beautiful historic stone arch bridge. The restaurant has been serving customers for nearly 70 years.

CJ/Unsplash

Although ordering ala carté is always an option, you're definitely going to want to indulge in this amazing buffet. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Penn Alps is by far one of the absolute best buffets in the entire state. This smorgasbord of options is overflowing with fresh, home-cooked meals including a delicious salad bar with plenty of hot plates, and sides, and a sprawling dessert bar filled with classics like pies, donuts, and freshly baked rolls.

Vernon Dennis/Unsplash

The real star of the show here has to be the meatloaf. A beloved customer favorite, this dish is always tender and juicy. Diners travel from near and far to revel in this comfort food classic.

Penn Alps offers its buffet on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am until 8 pm. Adult plates cost $19.99 a person and children just $9.99. Children 5 and under are free.

To learn more, be sure to visit Penn Alps' official site here.

Address: 125 Casselman Rd, Grantsville, MD 21536.