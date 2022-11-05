The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.

Marina Killoy/Unsplash

In this article we'll discuss why it was built in the first place and why it was eventually completely abandoned. Keep reading to learn more.

Back in the 1960s, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission met to figure out how to improve traffic flow through the turnpike tunnels due to the sharp increase in heavy traffic. At that time, they were all single lane. The commission decided to ultimately expand four of them into double lane tunnels and this included building multiple tunnels along the turnpike.

Jan Kovalsky/Unsplash

Just a few years later, the PA Turnpike was rerouted around these tunnels to further improve traffic flow. Instead of expanding the tunnels even more, the highway was rerouted along a different route through the mountains. The tunnels were eventually completely abandoned and this stretch of road was closed off to the public.

Today, the tunnels named Sideling Hill and Rays Hill tunnel stand unmaintained and abandoned for more than 40 years now. While these structures remain safe to explore they have fallen victim to some pretty heavy graffiti and unfortunately, all their original signage has been stolen.

Roadside Ruins/Unsplash

According to PennDot, there's been an ongoing discussion regarding turning this abandoned stretch of turnpike into an official hiking trail.

If you love the outdoors and exploring old abandoned places, be sure to add this fascinating slice of Pennsylvania history to your bucket list.

Address: Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike, Breezewood, PA.