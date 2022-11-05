This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews

Travel Maven

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Ohio. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which OH diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0jF7_0j08mrVV00
Jana Griffin/Unsplash

The clear winner? Tommy's Diner in Columbus. This cozy diner can be found on West Broad Street in the neighborhood of Franklinton.

Open since 1989, Tommy's has everything you look for in a diner; a convenient location near highways and main roads, incredibly friendly service, that classic vintage diner feel, and fantastic diner food complete with a wide variety of daily specials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3DP4_0j08mrVV00
Olivia Hook/Unsplash

Patrons flock to this long-standing staple for its consistently delicious food and the best thing about diners is that their menu is always filled with classic comfort favorites at an affordable price. Tommy's is no exception. Beloved favorites include the massive breakfast plates, gyros, ribeye, and the iconic liver and onions dish.

Tommy's Diner is open 7 days a week from 6:30 am until 2:30 pm. To learn more about Tommy's Diner and their menu, be sure to visit their website here.

Have you ever been to Tommy's Diner? What Ohio Diner do you think is number 1? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222.

