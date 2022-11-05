A List of the Oldest Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. Here is a list of the oldest and most beloved pizza restaurants throughout the state of New Jersey.

Sam Elderman/Unsplash

Papa's Tomato Pies | Robbinsville, 1912

A main street staple since 1912, Papa's is the oldest continuously family owned pizza parlor in the country. They're most known for their thin crust pizza and one pie in particular has piqued a lot of interest over the years and that's their infamous mustard pie. Served with a thin layer of spicy brown mustard under the cheese and sauce before the dough is baked, the mustard pie has gone on to become a local delicacy.

DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza | Raritan, 1917

A small old-fashioned pizza joint that was originally a bread bakery, DeLucia's was opened by Italian immigrant Costanio DeLucia over 100 years ago and is still family owned and operated. Pizza was added to the menu in the 1930s and became such a local favorite that the bakery decided to fully convert to a pizza restaurant in the 1950s. DeLucia's estimates that over 3 million pizzas have been made here ever since.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza | Elizabeth, 1918

Opened by Lou Santillo back in 1918, Santillo's also got its start as a bakery known for its fresh Italian bread. Soon, Santillo began cooking pizza in his low arch brick oven. Every brick was individually cut by hand to create a tried and true method that has cultivated the perfect pizza and a very loyal following.

Federici's Family Restaruant | Freehold, 1921

A family run restaurant complete with a full bar and patio, this infamous Monmouth County favorite was opened in 1921 by Frank and Ester Federici, their family continues to oversee operations today. Federici's has recieved countless accolades over the years for their incredible thin crust pizza and remains one of the most popular restaurants in the state.

Curioni's Pizza | Lodi, 1923

Kevin Pietro/Unsplash

About as old-school as it gets, Curioni's doesn't even have its own website. This small hole-in-the-wall joint has not changed much since it opened in 1923. Curioni's is loved for its friendly authentic service and unbeatable prices.

Tony's Baltimore Grill | Atlantic City, 1927

This old-school restaurant is pretty easy to spot with its red and white awning and bold marquee style sign outside its entrance. Baltimore Grill is revered as Atlantic City's oldest pizza joint and is most known for its classic pies and infamous spaghetti pizza.

Patsy's Tavern | Paterson, 1931

Mark Van Blarcom/Unsplash

A neighborhood staple that's been open since the 1930s, a trip to Patsy's will have you feeling like you're back inside the home of an old relative. Their old-fashioned dining room features wood panel walls, vintage photographs and signs, and stained glass lighting fixtures.

Barcelona's Restaurant & Bar | Garfield, 1933

An old-school joint that boats a wide variety of Italian classics like their infamous garlic bread, pasta, and pizza, Barcelona's is still family owned and operated and not much has changed on the inside since its opening in the 1930s, including its prices and warm friendly service.

Sciortino's Harbor Lights | South Amboy, 1934

Cody Obropta/Unsplash

A down to earth Italian restaurant featuring a full bar and dining room, Sciortino's serves appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, and authentic brick oven pizzas with dough made fresh daily. The restaurant is currently owned by the 4th generation of the Sciortino family.

Vic's | Bradley Beach, 1947

Nils Paellmann/Unsplash

Known as one of the best and most authentic Italian pizza joints down the shore, Vic's was opened by Vic Giunco an immigrant from Genoa, Italy. He opened a fruit stand and candy store before finally finding success with pizza.