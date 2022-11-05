This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Tennesee, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Volunteer State? It appears that Tennessee's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Bell Buckle is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce/Unsplash

Bell Buckle is a small town located in Bedford County. This historic railroad village is home to just 500 people and its entire downtown area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. If you love history or just the laid back and relaxing vibe of an old-fashioned small town, Bell Buckle is definitely worth a visit, keep reading to learn more.

A visit to this scenic downtown area is a lot like taking a step back in time. Most of the stores and buildings that line this main street have mostly been untouched by time. Here you'll find a plethora of mom and pop shops, low key eateries, and plenty of Southern hospitality.

As the article points out, the Bell Buckle Cafe is one of the town's most beloved restaurants. This vintage diner offers classic American comfort food like burgers, breakfast platters, and desserts in hearty proportions. Another amazing option includes Bluebird Antiques & Ice Cream Parlor.

To learn more about the town of Bell Buckle, be sure to visit their official site for tourism here.