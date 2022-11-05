This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

They might not look like much from the outside but once you step inside, you’re in for a real culinary treat.

Clark Van Halsema/Unsplash

Choo Choo Grill in Grand Rapids is one of those places. Open since 1946, this family-owned joint is located inside a historic brick building that was once an office for a coal company. But don't judge this book by its cover. Choo Choo Grill is known for having some of the absolute best burgers in the state.

A visit to this small eatery is a lot like taking a step back in time. Inside you'll find an old-fashioned counter with metal stools, vintage memorabilia, and retro red leather booths.

Sofia Ovalle/Unsplash

The restaurant is open for both breakfast and lunch but the real star of the show here is their infamous burgers. Their largest is the one-pound deluxe cheeseburger known as The Legend. This massive sandwich is super filling and delicious. Other burger options include a half-pound burger and smaller third-pound burgers.

Lance Hickey/Unsplash

In addition to burgers, Choo Choo also does breakfast and classic diner food immensely well. Be sure to also indulge in their giant egg plates and chocolate peanut butter malt while you are here.

Choo Choo Grill is open every day of the week except Sunday from 7 am until 3 pm and 2 pm on Saturdays. To learn more about their menu, visit their site here.

Address: 1209 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.