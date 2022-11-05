This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Pennsylvania is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne. Keep reading to learn more.

Amy Lee/Unsplash

Tucked inside a former bakery, this massive historic building is filled with so much to explore. There are over 250 vendors spread across 57,000 square feet of space. Slip on a pair of comfortable shoes and get ready to walk because you'll have a lot of ground to cover if you want to see everything here.

Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne/Unsplash

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage record players, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 1800s.

One of the best parts about vising the Antique Marketplace is that you never know what you'll find. The pieces here are constantly being sourced and updated so no matter how many times you visit you'll always stumble across something new and exciting.

Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne/Unsplash

But even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to this antique mall is a lot like visiting a museum A walk through these seemingly endless aisles is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

The Antique Marketplace is known to host many exciting sales throughout the year. Their next sale will be the Black Friday Small Business Saturday where they'll be offering door prizes and huge savings. To learn more about Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 415 Bosler Ave, Lemoyne, PA 17043.