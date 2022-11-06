This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating

Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.

Mobilus Mobil/Unsplash

These 42 statues of former presidents actually used to be part of a public collection known as Presidents Park. The park was a ten-acre sculpture park and was associated with an indoor museum in Williamsburg Each sculpture was 18 to 20 feet tall. It included all presidents from George Washington to George W. Bush.

Abandoned America/Unsplash

The statues were sculpted by a Houston artist known as David Adickes who was inspired by Mount Rushmore. The park officially opened in March of 2004 and became a fairly popular tourist attraction. The park eventually hit financial troubles and was closed on September 30, 2010.

A man named Howard Hankins gave these statues a new home after the closure. They now sit in a privately owned field slowly decaying. There is currently a campaign to get them up and restored so that a new attraction can eventually open. According to the website The Presidential Experience, this new attraction "envisions a truly, cultural and historical experience on a grand scale."

Mobilus Mobil/Unsplash

While these statues remain closed off from the public, the pictures remain eerily fascinating. Did you ever visit President's Park while it was still open? Let us know in the comments.