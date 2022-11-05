This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls is one of those places. A local institution that's been serving the community since 1929, this old-fashioned diner has garnered a worldwide reputation for good food and friendly service. It is one of the most celebrated Texas restaurants and if you haven't yet tried their pies, you're seriously missing out.

With the holidays and Thanksgiving just around the corner, there's no better time to indulge in one of their delicious homemade pies. There are over a dozen flavors to choose from and the cafe even offers a fun pie happy hour–just like the happy hour you grab with your friend after work, only with pies instead of alcohol.

Every Monday through Friday from 3 pm until 5 pm you can stop inside and score a slice of pie and a drink for just $4– a little something to take the edge off after a long day at work.

Choose between a mile-high lemon meringue, peanut butter cream, or classic apple. All pies are baked fresh that morning. In addition to these mouth-watering desserts, Blue Bonnet also serves up some of the best comfort food plates you'll find in the state–from massive pancakes to fried chicken covered in gravy.

For Thanksgiving, Blue Bonnet is already taking preorders. To make the whole process easy and seamless, they'll even have tents set up outside so you don't even have to leave the parking lot to grab your pie. To learn more visit their Thanksgiving pie page here.

Address: 211 US-281, Marble Falls, TX 78654.