This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned

North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.

This is the story of an entire neighborhood in the town of Cary. What was once a charming neighborhood now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.

This neighborhood can be found off of Kildaire Road across from Wake Med Hospital in Cary, a town located just outside of Raleigh.

This development was known as the Ponderosa Subdivision and consists of 13 homes in which families all used to reside inside. According t public records, the neighborhood was built in the late 1980s and spans 22.8 acres. By the year 2000 it was designated as "Low Density Residential."

It is theorized that the neighborhood agreed to put their entire community up for sale as commercial property due to the rapid development of the surrounding areas. Neighborhoods sometimes agree to this sort of arrangement when they are unhappy with the fast pace of growth yet unable to afford to up and move to a new house individually. The company that bought the neighborhood eventually tore everything down and built a series of office buildings.

To learn more about this eerily abandoned neighborhood, be sure to check out this fascinating article that was published a few years ago by an urban explorer named Heather Leah. The article features many interesting photographs of what this abandoned neighborhood looked like just before it was redeveloped.