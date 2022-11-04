Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.

Tonya Strazdins/Unsplash

Nestled right in the heart of Amish country, Tis the Season Christmas Shoppe is located in the village of Millersburg and is Ohio's largest Christmas shop that's open year round. Whether it's the middle of the summer or the dead of winter long after Christmas has passed, there is always a warm sense of holiday cheer inside this gem of a store.

The store is comprised of multiple different rooms that each feature a different theme of decor–from traditional to more unique, Tis the Season has something for absolutely everyone.

Tiray Randle/Unsplash

This giant building is such a treat to walk through. You'll notice most rooms are decked out from floor to ceiling in exciting light displays, shiny ornaments, and unique gifts. The store also features an entire room dedicated to beautifully lit Christmas trees. It is quite an experience to walk through and even makes for a great photo op.

Tis The Season/Unsplash

Tis the Season even offers a real-life visit with Santa Claus during the weekends in November and December to really get into the holiday spirit. To see more of this wonderful store and all of the events they have planned, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 4363 State Route 39, Millersburg, OH 44654.