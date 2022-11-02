This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each December

From flashy light shows to quaint small town festivals and big city celebrations, there are so many wonderful attractions to explore in Pennsylvania during Christmastime. In this article we'll be discussing one of the most festive Pennsylvania towns that truly comes alive during the holidays, keep reading to learn more.

Desha Connors/Unsplash

Tucked away within the charming Pocono Mountains region in northeastern PA, it doesn't get much more scenic than the city of Jim Thorpe. Every year, the city hosts its magical Jim Thorpe's Olde Time Christmas festival. This three week event will take place every weekend from December 3rd until December 18th in downtown Jim Thorpe.

Festivities will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony in Josiah White Park. Santa is known to make an appearance during this time. The festival will then continue for 2 more weeks. You can expect plenty of carolers and live performances, stores decked out in festive holiday decor, and many free family activities including carriage rides and scenic train rides along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.

Surrounded by sweeping mountains and Victorian-era architecture, Jim Thorpe simply exudes a winter wonderland. The best part of all is that this Christmas destination is equally as magical during the night when the streets and lamp posts become illuminated in glowing holiday lights. This is the perfect time to schedule a walking tour of downtown.

To get all the details on Jim Thorpe's Olde Time Christmas, be sure to check this site here or their official Facebook page located here.

Address: Josiah White Park, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.