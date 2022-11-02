Sperryville, VA

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJA9H_0ivsfZ6A00
Good Hike/Unsplash

Located in the foothills of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, Sperryville is a tiny town with a lot to offer. Scenic landscapes are abundant here and including rolling green hills, rural farmland, and the breathtaking Shenandoah National Park to the west Sperryville is a town worth spending some time in, keep reading to learn more.

As the article points out, Sperryville takes pride in its historic Americana heritage. The charming small town is home to two Main Streets that boast specialty shops, antique stores, art galleries, and several bed and breakfasts.

You could easily spend the entire day exploring this town and its restaurant scene is one to be relished in. From Michelin-star restaurants like The Inn at Little Washington just 8 minutes away to the nostalgic old-fashioned pubs like Headmaster's, Sperryville actually offers a pretty wide range of options considering how small it is.

To learn more about this wonderful Virginia town and all of the events taking place here, be sure to check out their official site for tourism here.

# virginia# small towns# explore# things to do# travel

