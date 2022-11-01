Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey

Travel Maven

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?

Action Park | Vernon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYdTn_0iuctMNA00
Nick Deimling/Unsplash

So infamous it even got its own Netflix documentary, Action Park first opened to the public in 1978. The park was known for it's one-of-a-kind water park that attracted thrill seekers from all over the tri-state area. Unfortunately, the park also quickly became infamous for its poor safety record. The combination of poorly designed rides, undertrained staff, and intoxicated guests ultimately led to the deaths of 6 people. Action Park eventually closed in 1996 due to numerous personal injury lawsuits. Under new ownership, Action Park has now been revamped to Mountain Creek–a popular ski resort .

Arcola Amusement Park | Paramus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UFo5_0iuctMNA00
Vintage New Jersey/Pexels

A very short lived amusement park that was built along the Hudson River trolley line in the Arcola section of Rochelle Park and Paramus in 1926. In its heyday the park featured a roller coaster, carousel, Ferris wheel, a huge swimming pool, a dance pavilion, an auditorium, and a convention hall. Arcola Amusement Park suffered an unfortunate fire that destroyed everything besides its swimming pool in 1929. The swimming pool remained open to the public until the 1970s when it was eventually destroyed by a fire. The property was later sold to Ramada Inn.

Bertrand Island Amusement Park | Lake Hopatcong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMdrX_0iuctMNA00
Casey Estes/Pexels

Bertrand was an amusement park located right on the water in Lake Hopatcong. The park opened in 1910 and eventually expanded to include a wooden roller coaster, an airplane swing, bumper cars, picnic areas, an arcade, carosel, dance hall, and a cafeteria. Bertrand thrived for over 70 years until competition from other nearby parks forced it to close in 1983. Today the property is home to several townhouses.

Bowcraft Amusement Park | Scotch Plains

A small and charming amusement park that was home to just 21 rides, Bowcraft opened in the 1940s and thrived throughout most of the 20th century. In the 1980s the park saw major expansion and in the 1990s some pretty major movies were filmed here including Mortal Thoughts and North. Eventually though, Bowcraft met its demise in the 21st century likely due to low attendance rates and competition from other amusement parks. The park closed in 2017 and a year later was demolished completely to make way for 200 housing units.

Island Beach Amusement Park | Burlington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJppO_0iuctMNA00
Island Beach Historical Society/Unspalsh

Located on an island in the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Burlington Island was once home to a regional attraction known as Island Beach State Park. Island Beach opened in the summer of 1917 and unfortunately suffered major fire damage during the 1920s. By the 1930s the park was sold to a series of private owners who had high hopes of getting that area back up and running as a family destination but those plans never materialized.

Olympic Park | Irvington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yhpab_0iuctMNA00
19King14/Unsplash

Opened back in 1904, Olympic Park was one of New Jersey's largest amusement parks in the early 20th century. Olympic featured a free circus, roller skating, roller coasters, a carousel, and Venetian swings. The park was also home to a theater, dancing and dining pavilions. The park met an unfortunate demise after the summer of 1965 when the sale of the property fell through. Walt Disney ended up buying the carousel and it can still be found in the Disney World park today near Cinderella's Castle.

Palace Amusements | Asbury Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNqfc_0iuctMNA00
Melinda Saminski/Pexels

One of the oldest amusement parks on this list, Palace opened back in 1888 as an indoor amusement park that could remain open year round. This iconic boardwalk fixture featured a hand-carved carousel, murals, fun houses, a giant arcade, and ferris wheel. Unforunately, the 1970s and 1980s brought a lot of economic turmoil to the city of Asbury and Palace did not have the funds to stay in business any longer. The amusement park went out of business in 1988. The building was eventually demolished completely in 2004.

Palisades Amusement Park | Palisades Park

The Palisades Amusement Park was a massive amusement park built just west of Manhattan over the Hudson River in Cliffside Park and Fort Lee. Opened in 1898, Palisades was at one point the most visited park in the entire country. The park was eventually bought by the owners of Coney Island in the 1930s and continued to thrive through the next few decades due to its popular roller coaster ride and music pavilion. The popularity of Palisades Amusement Park eventually came to an end due to a combination of things like traffic, lack of parking, and a spike in park injuries and deaths. The park permanently closed in 1971 and four high-rise luxury apartments stand on the site of the old amusement park today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new jersey# history# amusement parks# vintage# explore

Comments / 16

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
84122 followers

More from Travel Maven

Marietta, GA

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake

If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Indiana State

These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana

The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.

Read full story
3 comments
Benton, AR

This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Read full story
3 comments
Grantsville, MD

This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Maryland is a Must Visit

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at the Penn Alps Restaurant in Grantsville. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Read full story
1 comments
Breezewood, PA

The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.

Read full story
63 comments
Ohio State

This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
8 comments

A List of the Oldest Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. Here is a list of the oldest and most beloved pizza restaurants throughout the state of New Jersey.

Read full story
1 comments
Bell Buckle, TN

This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Tennesee, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Volunteer State? It appears that Tennessee's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Bell Buckle is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
29 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
14 comments
Lemoyne, PA

This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Pennsylvania is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Williamsburg, VA

This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating

Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
52 comments
Marble Falls, TX

This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
64 comments
Cary, NC

This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned

North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.

Read full story
56 comments
Ohio State

Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.

Read full story
20 comments
Columbus, OH

These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Ohio

The Buckeye State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.

Read full story
1 comments
Asheville, NC

This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country

There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.

Read full story
4 comments
Charleston, SC

This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
17 comments
Highland, IN

This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must Visit

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Indiana is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy