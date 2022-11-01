Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?

Action Park | Vernon

Nick Deimling/Unsplash

So infamous it even got its own Netflix documentary, Action Park first opened to the public in 1978. The park was known for it's one-of-a-kind water park that attracted thrill seekers from all over the tri-state area. Unfortunately, the park also quickly became infamous for its poor safety record. The combination of poorly designed rides, undertrained staff, and intoxicated guests ultimately led to the deaths of 6 people. Action Park eventually closed in 1996 due to numerous personal injury lawsuits. Under new ownership, Action Park has now been revamped to Mountain Creek–a popular ski resort .

Arcola Amusement Park | Paramus

Vintage New Jersey/Pexels

A very short lived amusement park that was built along the Hudson River trolley line in the Arcola section of Rochelle Park and Paramus in 1926. In its heyday the park featured a roller coaster, carousel, Ferris wheel, a huge swimming pool, a dance pavilion, an auditorium, and a convention hall. Arcola Amusement Park suffered an unfortunate fire that destroyed everything besides its swimming pool in 1929. The swimming pool remained open to the public until the 1970s when it was eventually destroyed by a fire. The property was later sold to Ramada Inn.

Bertrand Island Amusement Park | Lake Hopatcong

Casey Estes/Pexels

Bertrand was an amusement park located right on the water in Lake Hopatcong. The park opened in 1910 and eventually expanded to include a wooden roller coaster, an airplane swing, bumper cars, picnic areas, an arcade, carosel, dance hall, and a cafeteria. Bertrand thrived for over 70 years until competition from other nearby parks forced it to close in 1983. Today the property is home to several townhouses.

Bowcraft Amusement Park | Scotch Plains

A small and charming amusement park that was home to just 21 rides, Bowcraft opened in the 1940s and thrived throughout most of the 20th century. In the 1980s the park saw major expansion and in the 1990s some pretty major movies were filmed here including Mortal Thoughts and North. Eventually though, Bowcraft met its demise in the 21st century likely due to low attendance rates and competition from other amusement parks. The park closed in 2017 and a year later was demolished completely to make way for 200 housing units.

Island Beach Amusement Park | Burlington

Island Beach Historical Society/Unspalsh

Located on an island in the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Burlington Island was once home to a regional attraction known as Island Beach State Park. Island Beach opened in the summer of 1917 and unfortunately suffered major fire damage during the 1920s. By the 1930s the park was sold to a series of private owners who had high hopes of getting that area back up and running as a family destination but those plans never materialized.

Olympic Park | Irvington

19King14/Unsplash

Opened back in 1904, Olympic Park was one of New Jersey's largest amusement parks in the early 20th century. Olympic featured a free circus, roller skating, roller coasters, a carousel, and Venetian swings. The park was also home to a theater, dancing and dining pavilions. The park met an unfortunate demise after the summer of 1965 when the sale of the property fell through. Walt Disney ended up buying the carousel and it can still be found in the Disney World park today near Cinderella's Castle.

Palace Amusements | Asbury Park

Melinda Saminski/Pexels

One of the oldest amusement parks on this list, Palace opened back in 1888 as an indoor amusement park that could remain open year round. This iconic boardwalk fixture featured a hand-carved carousel, murals, fun houses, a giant arcade, and ferris wheel. Unforunately, the 1970s and 1980s brought a lot of economic turmoil to the city of Asbury and Palace did not have the funds to stay in business any longer. The amusement park went out of business in 1988. The building was eventually demolished completely in 2004.

Palisades Amusement Park | Palisades Park

The Palisades Amusement Park was a massive amusement park built just west of Manhattan over the Hudson River in Cliffside Park and Fort Lee. Opened in 1898, Palisades was at one point the most visited park in the entire country. The park was eventually bought by the owners of Coney Island in the 1930s and continued to thrive through the next few decades due to its popular roller coaster ride and music pavilion. The popularity of Palisades Amusement Park eventually came to an end due to a combination of things like traffic, lack of parking, and a spike in park injuries and deaths. The park permanently closed in 1971 and four high-rise luxury apartments stand on the site of the old amusement park today.