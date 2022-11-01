This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country

There is no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.

The online publication has scoured the country for the best and most festive communities that come alive during the holidays and Massachusetts' Stockbridge has come in at number 5.

Joseph Perzioso/Unsplash

This tiny town nestled in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts is infamous for it's reference in Norman Rockwell's "Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas" painting. Remarkably, this charming town recreates this exact image every year for the holidays. A beloved Christmas tradition, keep reading to learn more.

The town will host its Main Street at Chrismas this year from Friday December 2nd until Sunday December 4th. You can expect a full transformation into a magical New England village complete with wreaths, festive lights, and a visit from Santa.

There will be plenty of holiday activities for the entire family to enjoy including live performances, historic property tours, a holiday vendor market, and many festive shops and restaurants to visit.

To cap the weekend off, on Sunday the town will fully reenact Norman Rockwell's famous holiday portrait. Main Street will be lined with over 50 vintage automobiles and a Christmas tree will be placed in the oversized window of what was once Rockwell's second-floor studio. There will also be carolers and horse drawn carriage rides. A must-visit for the whole family, for more information, be sure to visit this site here.