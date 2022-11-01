This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Lucky for us, Indiana is filled with these types of eateries. From tiny family-owned cafes to hole-in-the-wall joints that will take you back in time, keep reading to find out more about this middle-of-nowhere general store that is so worth the drive.

Nashville General/Unsplash

Nashville General Store and Bakery is pretty hard to miss. The building is painted a bright yellow and covered in colorful vintage signage. This charming store can be found in the town of Nashville in central Brown County about an hour south of Indianapolis.

Nashville General has been open for the past 20 years and sells everything from groceries to home decor, gifts, and collectibles but above all else, it's become known as one of the absolute best place to head to for baked goods and sandwiches.

Nestled within the seemingly endless collections of antiques, you'll find an incredible little farmhouse restaurant that serves up warm pretzels and some of the best sandwiches the state has to offer. Most known for their freshly baked biscuits and breakfast sandwiches, Nashville General also serves up patty melts, paninins, and sandwiches served on their homemade sourdough bread.

Be sure to save room for dessert because their bakery cases offer everything from homemade cinnamon rolls to freshly baked cookies, cobbler, and ice cream.

This unique store and restaurant serves just about anything you could crave including giant pretzels and homemade fudge. To learn more about Nashville General Store and Bakery, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.