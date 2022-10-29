A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these six highly-rated buffets in Rhode Island. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet | East Providence

Known as the largest buffet in the area, Hibachi Grill offers over 150 items in addition to a hibachi station that can whip up all your favorite ingredients at no additional charge. This buffet also includes ribeye steak, salmon, shrimp, sushi, and a large selection of salads, fruits, and desserts.

Mina's Cafe Steakhouse | East Providence

A sleek Brazilian restaurant with an all-you-can-eat buffet option that allows you to choose from a variety of meats including beef, pork, chicken, and sausage at their carving station. The buffet also features fresh sides like rice, vegetables, beans, pasta, and fried chicken.

Royal Buffet | Cranston

A super affordable buffet featuring a large selection of classic Chinese fare, sushi rolls, and seafood. Locals flock to Royal for its cleanliness, friendly service, and buffet table with entrees that are always kept fresh and warm.

India Restaurant | Providence

Grab dinner and a show at India Restaurant, this all-you-can-eat-style restaurant features belly dancers and Bollywood films plenty. This award-winning buffet offers all the Indian classics like tandoori, curries, and kabobs.

The Nordic | Charlestown

A family-run restaurant known for its incredible seafood and steaks, The Nordic offers a sprawling buffet bar filled with an extensive selection of seafood, grilled items, sides, salads, and decadent desserts that include cheesecakes, cannolis, and an ice cream bar.

Yumi Garden Buffet | Middeltown

A cozy buffet with a ton of options, Yumi offers every type of classic Asian plate you can imagine from noodles to sushi plus a wide variety of different American comfort foods like mac and cheese french fries, and ice cream.