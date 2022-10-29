Connecticut Makes Top 10 List of Best States to Raise a Family in 2022

Due to the pandemic and the rise of telecommuting, adults have a great deal of freedom to choose where they live which is a huge benefit for families who can now focus on the needs of raising their children.

There are several factors that go into determining which of the 50 states is most suited for children and families. According to a study done by Wallet Hub, five general criteria (health and safety, family fun, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics) were used to rank all 50 states and it comes as no surprise that Connecticut made the top 10.

Sarah Medina/Unsplash

Coming in just after New Hampshire, Connecticut is number 7 on the list with an overall score of 57.67. All states were ranked and scored in the 5 categories listed above.

Connecticut ranked number 1 in terms of affordability which really had us scratching our heads since most states in the northeast, especially the New York City metropolitan area are amongst the least affordable in the nation. However, according to Wallet Hub, their definition of "affordability" takes into account things like how much a family saves for a child's college education, retirement access and participation, annual family income, ability to pay medical bills, and credit score. Now we can see why Connecticut comes in at number 1 in this category.

In terms of "family fun" and "socio-economics" Connecticut ranked lower than most states. However, when it came to the "health and safety" and "education" category, Connecticut ranked extremely high. To learn more about Wallet Hub's findings, be sure to check out the complete article here.