These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds.

Santiago Boada/Unsplash

From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.

Ye Olde Centerton Inn | Pittsgrove

Established in 1706, this tavern is known as one of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in the entire state. This south Jersey favorite features vintage signage, a wallpaper-clad dining room, and American classics like burgers and steak.

The Sergeantsville Inn | Sergeantsville, NJ

Opened during the early 1700s in Hunterdon County, Sergeantsville has seen numerous different businesses, owners, and renovations over the years. Today it is a charming restaurant complete with stone walls, a cozy fireplace, and a sophisticated menu featuring items like baked brie, oysters, and pork loin.

Barnsboro Inn | Sewell

Built in 1720 as a log cabin situated near a pine forest inhabited by Native Americans and bears, the Barnsboro Inn eventually became a tavern in 1776 and has been serving the Gloucester County community ever since. Today, the restaurant features an outdoor patio, a historic bar, and a menu filled with pub grub, steaks, and seafood.

The Black Horse Tavern and Pub | Mendham

Ebenezer Byram built the Black Horse as an inn in 1742 and managed it as a stagecoach shop for travelers. Eventually, it turned into the tavern we know today. The restaurant features an elegant dining room and a more casual pub setting complete with wooden beam ceilings, Colonial-era artifacts, and a charming outdoor patio.

The Clinton House | Clinton

The Clinton House was originally opened in 1743 as an inn and tavern. While the inn is closed today The Clinton House remains a popular dining spot where guests can enjoy fresh seafood, burgers, and steak within a beautiful historic space.

The Cranbury Inn | Cranbury

Established as an inn in 1750, The Cranbury has played an integral part in American history. The inn was the site at which Alexander Hamilton and Le Marquis de Lafayette wrote to George Washington to warn him of British troops nearby. The inn was also a stop on the Underground Railroad during the 19th century. Today, it is a wonderful restaurant that maintains much of its historic charm.

Yankee Doodle Tap Room | Princeton

A legendary gastropub that's been around since 1756, Yankee Doodle got its start as a drinking club for male Princeton students and faculty. It is now a lively bar and restaurant that features a spacious dining room, craft beer, pub grub, and a beautiful outdoor dining setup.

Moore's Tavern | Freehold

A historic tavern with unknown origins, the earliest documentation of the tavern’s existence is a grant from the Monmouth County court in 1787 giving the tavern “continued licensing” to operate as a “public house of entertainment." Today the tavern is known as a sports bar that features live music on the weekends and incredibly delicious brick-oven pizza.

Ho-Ho-Kus Inn and Tavern | Ho-Ho-Kus

A circa 1790 landmark that features a beautifully restored interior and iconic brick exterior. Ho-Ho-Kus Inn and Tavern became an official restaurant in 1890 and was one of President Nixon's favorite dining spots during the mid-20th century. The restaurant features a diverse brunch and dinner menu comprised of seafood, burgers, and pasta.

Lambertville House | Lambertville

Built in 1812, the Lambertville House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It functioned as a stagecoach stop between New York and Philadelphia and both Presidents Andrew Johnson and Ulysses S. Grant have stayed here. Today, Lambertville still functions as both an inn and a popular restaurant for happy hour, lunch, and dinner.