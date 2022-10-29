This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.

Pixabay/Pexels

One of the biggest antique stores in the state is the Pocono Peddler's Village. This sprawling antique mall spans 3 large buildings and features more than 100 different vendors. Pocono Peddler's Antique Mall can be found in the village of Tannersville located between Scranton and Allentown in Monroe County.

Pocono Peddler's is described as a one-stop-shop for all things unique. Their seemingly endless collection of antiques includes furniture, glassware, jewelry, vinyl records, and a long list of other miscellaneous items and collectibles.

This massive collection of antiques is housed inside a brightly lit building that's clean and well-organized. Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include nostalgia-inducing displays like their seasonal sections that feature Easter, Christmas, and Halloween decorations from decades past.

One of the best aspects of shopping here is that the merchandise is constantly being changed and updated so no matter how many times you visit the village, you're bound to spot something new and exciting.

Whether or not you plan on buying much, a trip to Pocono Peddler's is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past. The antique mall prides itself on showcasing high-quality and affordable items that are always competitively priced.

The Pocono Peddler's Village Antique Mall is open every day of the week year-round from 10 am until 5 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page for all updates and announcements.

Address: 246 Stadden Rd, Tannersville, PA 18372.