Loogootee, IN

This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Indiana is a Must Visit

Travel Maven

If you're looking for some authentic Amish cooking in the Hoosier State, look no further than the community of Loogootee. This tiny city located in Martin County is filled with scenic lake views and a must-visit Amish restaurant, keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDaOT_0ircM6aB00
Sam Hollenand/Unsplash

Stoll's Lakeview Restaurant is a to-die-for Amish buffet that's filled with just about every comfort food you can think of. The restaurant has been open since 1983 and has since become known as the very best restaurant in the entire city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCAOp_0ircM6aB00
Hilton Cordero/Unsplash

You'll find Stoll's located along the stunning West Boggs Lake. Their dining room overlooks the water for the ultimate relaxing views. Inside this restaurant, not much has changed since it opened in the 1980s. The old-fashioned wood paneling will take you back in time and have you feeling like you stepped inside the home of an old relative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKLFV_0ircM6aB00
Alex Rittenhouse/Unsplash

The buffet is open Monday through Saturday and each day a new entree is featured. On Monday, you can expect fried chicken, ribs, and pot roast. On Wednesday, baked chicken, white fish, steak, sausage, and kraut are offered. On Fridays and Saturdays, the buffet is open for a hearty breakfast meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rw5nd_0ircM6aB00
Becky Graham/Unsplash

Be sure to save room for dessert because Stoll's is known for their incredible baked goods from pies to cakes and cookies.

Buffet prices vary from $14.99 during the week for lunch to $20.99 on weekends for dinner. Kids can eat for about half that price. To learn more about Stoll's Lakeview Restaurant and its menu, you can visit its official site here.

Address: 15519 US-231, Loogootee, IN 47553.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Indiana# Food# Buffet# Restaurants# Amish

Comments / 27

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
82419 followers

More from Travel Maven

Jim Thorpe, PA

This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each December

From flashy light shows to quaint small town festivals and big city celebrations, there are so many wonderful attractions to explore in Pennsylvania during Christmastime. In this article we'll be discussing one of the most festive Pennsylvania towns that truly comes alive during the holidays, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
7 comments
Sperryville, VA

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
13 comments

Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?

Read full story
13 comments
Stockbridge, MA

This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country

There is no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.

Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, IN

This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Read full story
10 comments

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these six highly-rated buffets in Rhode Island. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut Makes Top 10 List of Best States to Raise a Family in 2022

Due to the pandemic and the rise of telecommuting, adults have a great deal of freedom to choose where they live which is a huge benefit for families who can now focus on the needs of raising their children.

Read full story
35 comments

These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Tannersville, PA

This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
12 comments
Connecticut State

This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
19 comments
Michigan State

A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

This Fairy Tale State Park in Pennsylvania is like Something from a Dream

Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as the Cook Forest State Park Known as being one of the best nature preserves in Pennsylvania, you're going to want to spend the entire day here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.

Read full story
54 comments
Boston, MA

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake

If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
25 comments
Lancaster, PA

These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania

The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.

Read full story
20 comments
New York City, NY

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, quaint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New York.

Read full story
23 comments
Abilene, KS

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.

Read full story
15 comments
Montclair, NJ

These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey

The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.

Read full story
3 comments
Bernville, PA

This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America

There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy