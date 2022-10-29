This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Indiana is a Must Visit

If you're looking for some authentic Amish cooking in the Hoosier State, look no further than the community of Loogootee. This tiny city located in Martin County is filled with scenic lake views and a must-visit Amish restaurant, keep reading to learn more.

Sam Hollenand/Unsplash

Stoll's Lakeview Restaurant is a to-die-for Amish buffet that's filled with just about every comfort food you can think of. The restaurant has been open since 1983 and has since become known as the very best restaurant in the entire city.

Hilton Cordero/Unsplash

You'll find Stoll's located along the stunning West Boggs Lake. Their dining room overlooks the water for the ultimate relaxing views. Inside this restaurant, not much has changed since it opened in the 1980s. The old-fashioned wood paneling will take you back in time and have you feeling like you stepped inside the home of an old relative.

Alex Rittenhouse/Unsplash

The buffet is open Monday through Saturday and each day a new entree is featured. On Monday, you can expect fried chicken, ribs, and pot roast. On Wednesday, baked chicken, white fish, steak, sausage, and kraut are offered. On Fridays and Saturdays, the buffet is open for a hearty breakfast meal.

Becky Graham/Unsplash

Be sure to save room for dessert because Stoll's is known for their incredible baked goods from pies to cakes and cookies.

Buffet prices vary from $14.99 during the week for lunch to $20.99 on weekends for dinner. Kids can eat for about half that price. To learn more about Stoll's Lakeview Restaurant and its menu, you can visit its official site here.

Address: 15519 US-231, Loogootee, IN 47553.