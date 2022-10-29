This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Connecticut. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which CT diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.

Rob K./Unsplash

The clear winner? Blue Colony Diner in Newtown. This cozy diner can be found on Church Hill Road just off I-84.

Open since 1973, Blue Colony has everything you look for in a diner; a convenient location near highways and main roads, incredibly friendly service, that classic vintage diner feel, and fantastic diner food complete with an absolutely massive baked goods section.

Raymond Jackson/Unsplash

Patrons flock to this restaurant for its consistently delicious food and the best thing about diners is that their menu is always filled with classic comfort favorites at an affordable price. Blue Colony is no exception. Beloved favorites include the challah bread french toast, homemade rainbow cookies and eclairs, massive chocolate chip cookies, and triple-decker sandwiches that come with a pile of crinkle cut fries. The diner also sells beer, cocktails, steak, and fresh seafood.

Dede T./Unsplash

Blue Colony Diner is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To learn more about Blue Colony and their menu, be sure to visit their website here.

Have you ever been to Blue Colony Diner? What Connecticut Diner do you think is number 1? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 66 Church Hill Rd, Newtown, CT 06470.