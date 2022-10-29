A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.

Crane's Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery| Fennville

A beautifully scenic restaurant surrounded by lush rolling hills and some of the most eclectic decor we've ever seen, Crane's is a family owned restaurant that serves fresh farm to table fare. They're most known for their adorable wine and pie flights.

deBoer Bakkerij & Dutch Brothers Restaurant | Holland

A cozy cafe and bakery that's open for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is known for its incredibly friendly service and delicious breakfast plates including their signature corned beef hash served with two eggs, Dutch potatoes, and toast.

Hearthstone Oven | Ithaca

A charming restaurant in downtown Ithaca, Hearthstone has been family owned and operated since 2007. Open for both breakfast and lunch, Hearthstone serves huge portions for an unbeatable price. Be sure to save room for dessert though–their homemade cinnamon rolls are a must try.

Middleton Diner | Middleton

A homey restaurant known for their incredible all you can eat buffet. Middelton serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner but is most known for their delicious chicken and dessert bar filled with every kind of homemade pie you could imagine.

Yoder's Country Market | Centreville

A fresh food market, deli, and bakery all in one, Yoder's is often regarded as the go-to spot for delicious Amish cooking. Whether you decide to enjoy your meal here or take it home, Yoder's offers a fresh salad bar, daily specials, soups, sandwiches, and plenty of amazing baked goods.